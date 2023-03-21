The Oostanaula School Community Club kitchen is where food for benefits has been prepared since the 1970s. Fried chicken was always brought in from home because the club lacks fans for airing out smoke from frying.
A crowd gathers at the Oostanaula School for a February event.
The Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road.
This old classroom at the Oostanaula School Community Club is now used as a space for bands to warm up before benefits.
Oostanaula Community Club
A crowd enjoys food and live music at the historic Oostanaula School.
A local nonprofit that has been serving Gordon Countians in need since the 1970s now has needs of its own.
The historic Oostanaula Schoolhouse Community Club is in the early planning stages to renovate the facility into a fully designated community center. The planning process has begun for fundraising for planned repairs and remodeling of the old Oostanaula schoolhouse. Organizers would also like to add the building to the National Historic Registry.
A recent meeting with a handful of local officials, including Gordon County Commission Chair Bud Owens, Fire Chief Doug Ralston, and County Administrator Jim Ledbetter went over OSCC members’ desire to eventually have a fully manned western county fire station, ball fields, and possibly a local history museum, community gardens with a greenhouse, community kitchen, food pantry, and education classrooms, as well as an event space.
“Future plans include music events, arts and crafts festivals, farmers markets, barbecue and chili cookoffs, car shows and more,” OSCC member Mary Beth Bell Baker said. “This is in addition to the great work they already do hosting fundraisers to help local folks with medical bills.”
The facility, through the work of club members, often hosts fundraisers for those in need in the community, usually with a homecooked meal, live music, cake walks, raffles, and door prizes.
One such fundraiser back in January helped raise over $25,000 for Sherree Thornbrough who underwent amputation after being bitten by a spider and almost dying as a result. There were so many people at that benefit that the parking lot was full, and that they completely sold out of food.
Members hope expansion and renovation of the facility and the area around the building could go a long way into continuing to help those in need.
For more information about activities at the facility, search Oostanaula Community Club on Facebook, and click on “events.”