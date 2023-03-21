TCT_OostanaulaSchool.JPG

A local nonprofit that has been serving Gordon Countians in need since the 1970s now has needs of its own.

The historic Oostanaula Schoolhouse Community Club is in the early planning stages to renovate the facility into a fully designated community center. The planning process has begun for fundraising for planned repairs and remodeling of the old Oostanaula schoolhouse. Organizers would also like to add the building to the National Historic Registry.

