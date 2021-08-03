The Oostanaula School Community Club will host a benefit Saturday, Aug. 7.
Chicken and dressing, Boston butt roast and fried chicken will be served along with several sides and desserts and drinks for $8 per plate.
Several donated items from the Phillips family who graduated from Oostanaula School will be auctioned off, along with other items.
Bound to Ramble of Powder Springs and Weiss Lake Bluegrass of Cedar Bluff, Alabama will both perform. There will also be a cake walk and cake auctions.
Proceeds will benefit the local Community Club in order to continue repairs to the nearly 100-year-old school building.