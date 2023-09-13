TCT_OostanaulaSchool.JPG

Oostanaula School, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road.

 Blake Silvers, File

Area first responders are invited for an upcoming day of family fun, food, and music. 

Oostanaula's School House Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road  will host its first ever First Responder's Day Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 7 p.m. 

