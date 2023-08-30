TCT_OostanaulaSchool.JPG (copy)

Oostanaula School, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road.

 Blake Silvers, File

Fans for traditional music will have a chance to get their fix without leaving Gordon County, with the annual Oostanaula Community Center Labor Day Bluegrass Festival Monday.

Set for Sept. 4, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m., and music beginning at 11 a.m., the community center is located at 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road. Admission is $8 for adults and free for kids under 12.

