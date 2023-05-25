TCT_OostanaulaSchool.JPG

Oostanaula School, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road.

 Blake Silvers, File

Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host its annual Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Cost of admission is $6 at the door, and the day will start with entertainment by well known musician, 94-year-old Max Dutton, who will be accompanied by his grandson, Josh.

