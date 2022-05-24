TCT_OostanaulaSchool.JPG

Oostanaula School, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road.

 Blake Silvers, FILE

Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host its annual Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival, Monday, May 30.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $6 at the door.

Entertainment will be provided the Bennet Family, Dixie Ramblers, Highway 411, The McDougle Family and Shady Branch. Jamming with the bands is welcome.

A hamburger and hot dog lunch begins at noon with drinks and dessert for $7 and $3.50 for children. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with chicken, dressing, ham, sides, drinks and desserts.

There will also be cakewalks, raffles, and door prizes.

For more information, call Barbara Talley at 770-608-2050, Pat Brock at 706-767-7926, or Jo Ann Sosebee at 706-263-0145.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription