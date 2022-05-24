Oostanaula Bluegrass Festival May 30 From staff reports May 24, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oostanaula School, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road. Blake Silvers, FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host its annual Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival, Monday, May 30.The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $6 at the door.Entertainment will be provided the Bennet Family, Dixie Ramblers, Highway 411, The McDougle Family and Shady Branch. Jamming with the bands is welcome.A hamburger and hot dog lunch begins at noon with drinks and dessert for $7 and $3.50 for children. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with chicken, dressing, ham, sides, drinks and desserts.There will also be cakewalks, raffles, and door prizes.For more information, call Barbara Talley at 770-608-2050, Pat Brock at 706-767-7926, or Jo Ann Sosebee at 706-263-0145. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Bartow I-75 chase ends with fatal crash in Sonoraville Calhoun man killed in single-vehicle I-75 wreck Resaca man indicted on child molestation charges Gordon Record, May 21, 2022 Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for May 21, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.