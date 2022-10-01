October concerts and free movies at the GEM

There’s plenty going on at the historic GEM Theatre this month.

 Contributed

The fall events continue at the GEM with live performances and free movies for everyone.

The GEM will be welcoming comedian James Gregory, Elton Live!, and The Hare-Raising Spooktacular, as well as showcasing free family-friendly and silver screen movies. Reserved seating for ticketed shows encouraged and available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

