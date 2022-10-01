October concerts and free movies at the GEM

The fall events continue at the GEM with live performances and free movies for everyone.
The GEM will be welcoming comedian James Gregory, Elton Live!, and The Hare-Raising Spooktacular, as well as showcasing free family-friendly and silver screen movies. Reserved seating for ticketed shows encouraged and available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906.
October starts off with free showings of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the 1993 fantasy film shows what happens when a curios teenager awakens a trio of witches. Celebrate Halloween early by dressing up as your favorite Sanderson sister or as a trick-or-treater. The movie is sponsored by Edward Jones and is free to the public.
The silver screen free movie series presents “Dirty Dancing” on Monday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Come celebrate 35 years since the romantic drama featuring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey showed audiences why nobody puts Baby in the corner. The 1987 classic is sponsored by Starr Mathews and is free to the public.
Next, James Gregory, known as both “the funniest man in America” and “the most successful comedian you’ve never heard of,” will be bringing his home-spun comedy to the GEM on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Gregory’s delivery of common-sense wisdom, old-fashioned values, and politically incorrect humor has entertained audiences for over 25 years. Tickets are $45 to $55.
Elton John fans will not want to miss the ultimate tribute as the Elton Live! band takes the stage on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Elton Live! brings the studio recordings of one of the most accomplished artists in modern music history to life. The show is not an impersonation, but the most accurate representation of the legend in his prime through the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s, and beyond. Tickets are $34.50 to $39.
Finally, get dressed in your best 1980s fashion and celebrate the music that made the decade as the multitalented Hare brothers present “80s Hare-Raising Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly concert guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit. Tickets are $20 adults and $10 kids.
The historic GEM Theatre is the ideal place to experience concerts and movies. With great acoustics and without a bad seat in the house, The GEM lives up to its name. It’s located at 114 N. Wall St. Check out a list of all events at The GEM online at calhoungemtheatre.org.