Oak Hill and The Martha Berry Museum will once again ring in the Christmas season with its seasonal tours.
On Friday and Saturday evenings starting Dec. 2, Oak Hill's Victorian Christmas Tours will allow guests to experience holiday celebrations of the late 19th century.
The Oak Hill home’s holiday decorations evoke the traditions and tastes of the Victorian era with greenery and ribbons, inviting tour participants to peek into the Christmas of Martha Berry’s childhood. While exploring the 1880s mansion, the guided tours will highlight customs that would have been familiar to Berry and her family. Guests will learn how Christmas came to be widely celebrated in the United States in the second half of the 1800s and about the unique traditions found in Southern households of the time.
Tours will be offered beginning at 4 p.m., every half hour and ending at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th. Each tour time is capped at 15 individuals. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for students. Berry affiliates and children 5 and under are free. Tickets must be reserved in advance online at https://berry.ticketspice.com/victorian-christmas-2022. Parking is available at Oak Hill and The Martha Berry Museum, and shuttles will be provided to take guests from the museum up to the historic home.
For even more holiday spirit after the tour, guests can explore the “Gift of Christmas” exhibit located in the Martha Berry Museum while enjoying refreshments and picking up some festive gifts at the Oak Hill Gift Shop.
Need more information? Contact the Martha Berry Museum at 706-368-6789 or oakhill@berry.edu and visit www.berry.edu/oakhill. Oak Hill and The Martha Berry Museum, part of Berry College, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.