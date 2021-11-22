Oak Hill’s Victorian Christmas tours celebrate 19th century traditions

Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will once again ring in the Christmas season with its seasonal tours.
Friday and Saturday evenings starting Dec. 3, Oak Hill's Victorian Christmas Tours will offer a glimpse into holiday celebrations of the late 19th century.
The Oak Hill home’s holiday decorations evoke the traditions and tastes of the Victorian era with greenery and ribbons, inviting tour participants to experience Christmas like young Martha Berry.
The guided tours will highlight customs that would have been familiar to Berry and her family while exploring the various rooms of the mansion. Guests will learn how Christmas came to be widely celebrated in the United States in the second half of the 1800s and about the unique traditions found in Southern households of the time.
Tours will be offered beginning at 4 p.m. every half hour and ending at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11. Each tour is capped at 15 individuals.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, part of Berry College, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is provided.
For even more holiday spirit after the tour, guests can explore the “Gift of Christmas” exhibit located in the Martha Berry Museum while enjoying refreshments and picking up some festive gifts at the Oak Hill Gift Shop.