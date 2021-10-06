Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living has promoted Kathy Baker to Assistant Director.
NWGA CIL is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering people who have disabilities of all types and of any age in NWGA.
The organization provides services and programs and works in partnership with each person with a disability to achieve their chosen goals. Kathy has been with the center for 10 years and has a hearing disability.
She has been able to connect with her consumers and the general public because of her disability. She has extensive training in ADA, Inclusivity and Emergency Preparedness. She continues her training virtually and on location when permitted.
Kathy was born and raised in Alabama. She is a mother of one and a grandmother of three. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She is currently allowed to live in the same home with 2 cats and a Husky, as she is their primary caregiver.