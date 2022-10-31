Perhaps the most famous address in Northwest Georgia these days is on the market with a new look -- and price.
Rome's Claremont House, a longtime bed-and-breakfast that has been through a few transformations in recent years, is back on the market just three months after becoming a visible landmark for the streaming series "Stranger Things."
Since the summer release of season four, the home at 906 E. Second Ave. has been required visiting for area fans of the hit Netflix series. Everything from selfies to teens jumping in precision to imitate the famous floating image of Vecna's next victim have been staged in front of the home.
That despite signs about private property around the home and even across Second Avenue.
Today, there's a heavy flavor of Halloween on the front porch and some incredible interior shots.
The home sold for $350,000 in July 2019 to Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier after the longtime B & B closed in March of that year.
It later was used twice to stage some scenes for the Creel House in "Stranger Things." Production stopped at the onset of covid but resumed in the summer of 2021. Also featured in season four were shots from Berry College's Ford complex.
But it is the "Creel House" or "House of Vecna" that has drawn the largest crowds.
The listing, from Toles, Temple & Wright's Jeb Arp, Mimi Richards and Katie Edwards, features "five-plus" bedrooms and fives baths in the main house as well as two bedrooms and a bath in the cottage. It includes more than 5,000 square feet under roof and sits on an acre above Second Avenue.
From the listing:
In a stranger turn of events, the iconic “Creel House” can be yours. Originally constructed circa 1882 by Col. Hamilton Yancey, the current owners have restored the home to its original grandeur [despite a dramatic makeover for Netflix’s “Stranger Things”]. For more than 140 years, the palatial East Rome Historic District residence — with its elaborate Victorian architecture in the Second Empire style and signature mansard roof — has welcomed passersby into nearby Downtown Rome.
Through an inlaid wood outdoor foyer, entering the home is an unforgettable experience. You will recognize much of what has been prominently featured in the show’s fourth season, including: the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club.