November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and Peeples Cancer Institute, Hamilton Diagnostics Center and Hamilton Physician Group -- Specialty Care are reminding people that early detection saves lives.

If you are a smoker or former smoker, ask your primary care provider if you should be screened for lung cancer. It is a painless, 10-minute test that could save your life.

