November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and Peeples Cancer Institute, Hamilton Diagnostics Center and Hamilton Physician Group -- Specialty Care are reminding people that early detection saves lives.
If you are a smoker or former smoker, ask your primary care provider if you should be screened for lung cancer. It is a painless, 10-minute test that could save your life.
Lowe-dose computed tomography lung cancer screenings are recommended for those who are age 50 to 80 who have a 20-pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.
To calculate your “pack year” history, multiply the number of packs per day you usually smoke by the number of years you have smoked. For example, two packs a day times 15 years would amount to 30 “pack years.”
If you or someone you love receives a cancer diagnosis, it’s important to know that Peeples Cancer Institute at Hamilton Medical Center has transformed cancer care in our region with the latest cancer-fighting technology and compassionate cancer care - all under one roof. The Institute includes:
Board-certified medical oncologists, radiation oncologists and surgeons
State-of-the-art radiation therapies
Customized treatment plans
Genetic testing and counseling
Patient navigation and oncology social work services
Ask your primary care provider about a lung cancer screening today. If you need a primary care provider, visit HamiltonHealth.com for a list of providers near you.