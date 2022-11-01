It’s not hard to be thankful for the library: this month is overflowing with events!
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 706-624-1456 for any questions, or visit ngrl.org.
Weekly Events
Noni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
English Conversation Practice will happen every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those eighteen and over are invited to attend for some practice with the English language.
Children’s Programs
Toddler Music & Movement will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 10:30 a.m. Music and movement can support a child’s creative and academic development, so the library offers complete lessons. Recommended ages are preschool to first grade.
Kids from 3rd to 5th grade can Paint with Whitney on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required! No walk-ins accepted.
Teen Programs
The Library’s monthly NERF lock-in resumes Friday, Nov. 3. From 6 to 8 p.m., kids can have fun with their own NERF guns or choose from the library’s limited arsenal. A signed waiver is required.
Crafty teens have a chance to make some autumn-themed suncatchers Monday, Nov. 7 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
How do you want to do this? It’s not easy learning to DM, but the library’s got you covered! Learn to DM Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.
You’re going to have to fight... and you’re going to win! Hang out and play Dungeons and Dragons, a cooperative tabletop roleplaying game, Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Like cooking? Learn how to make delicious mini pies Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.
Adult Programs
Knit and crochet club will take place Monday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. The club is open to those of any skill level, from beginners to seasoned pros.
An adult paint class will be held Thursday, Nov. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anyone interested should pre-register; no walk-ins will be accepted.
Special needs chair yoga will be held Monday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Adult chair yoga will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m. Those classes offer all the benefits of yoga with the comfortable support of a chair.
Anyone interested in learning more about infant feeding can check out the library’s infant feeding class on Monday, Nov. 14 starting at 4:30 p.m.
It’s that time of the year: NaNoWriMo is back. The monthlong novel-writing challenge asks participants to create a 50,000 word novel in just one month. Anyone doing NaNoWriMo this year is encouraged to swing by the library Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30. from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Teens are also encouraged to drop by!
There will also be a gaming safety class Thursday, Nov. 17 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Lunch Bunch Book Club will meet Friday, Nov. 18, starting at 11 a.m. Come chat about what you’ve read! Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or a snack.
Family Programs
This month features plenty of financial advice classes at the Library. On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. learn to use your credit wisely. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. attendees will learn how to protect their identity. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. chat about the dangers of debt. Monday, Nov. 14’s noon class will help attendees learn how to build their finances. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, those interested can learn about financial goals. Finally, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m., folks can get a chance to learn more about how credit matters.
Kids can read with a therapy dog on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. The tutu-clad pups will be dressed up and ready to cuddle.
Calhoun Modelers Society will meet at the library Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who love to make models of all sorts can come by and show off their work, learn new tricks, and meet others who love modeling, too.
Closings
The library will be closed Friday, November 11 for Veterans Day. Additionally, it will close Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will remain closed through the 25th. The library will reopen for normal business hours Monday, Nov. 28.