The Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition is one of the HPV Champions slated to be recognized at the fourth annual Cervical Cancer Awareness Day.
The honor — for promoting HPV prevention and education and helping to increase HPV vaccination rates — is part of a Thursday virtual ceremony hosted by the Georgia Cancer Control Consortium, HPV Cancer Free Georgia, and The Susan Jolley Awareness Program.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, joined 30 organizations throughout Georgia to mark January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and celebrate cervical cancer awareness efforts made in 2020.
The NWGa Regional Cancer Coalition hosts educational programming throughout the 15-county region. They also partner with healthcare agencies and community organizations to provide low cost or no cost cancer prevention screenings and vaccinations.
Women ages 21-74 across Georgia are encouraged to start the year by talking with their health care providers about scheduling a screening test.
Every year in the United States, approximately 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and about 4,000 women die of the disease. Latinas and African American women are at higher risk for developing and dying from cervical cancer.
About 92% of cervical cancers are caused by the Human Papillomavirus. HPV is a sexually transmitted infection that can cause six types of cancer. There is no cure for HPV – but there is a vaccine for preventing it.
The vaccine can be given to children as young as 9 and is recommended for men and women up to 26 years old. Other adults through 45 years of age can get the vaccine after speaking to their doctor to discuss if it’s right for their lifestyle.