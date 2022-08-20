Northwest Georgia National Bank holds first Adopt-a-Mile cleanup

Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful’s Adopt-a-Mile program has yielded its first cleanup event.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, a team from North Georgia National Bank, 350 Highway 53, worked hard to clean up a mile stretch of Highway 53. Over an hour and a half, their team of eight cleaned up 10 bags of trash from the roadside.
“Our team had a great time fellowshipping with one another through this project,” said Olivia Smith, Marketing Manager.
The team noted that they found plenty of cigarettes, a dirty diaper, and even an animal carcass. However, a majority was just household trash and plastic.
“KCGB is proud of our partners at NGNB for hosting their first Adopt-a-Mile clean up,” said Judy Peterson with KCGB. “Olivia Smith has worked with her team to schedule four dates during the year where they enjoy breakfast together, they suit up with their safety vests, grabbers, buckets, and gloves, and begin the process of cleaning up Highway 53.”
She also praised the company for setting a good example.
“Thank you North Georgia National Bank for being a great example of leadership and good stewardship,” Peterson said.
Peterson urged others to do their part to help keep the community clean and litter-free by keeping trash inside their vehicles and disposing of it properly. She also asked for volunteers to help them keep up their mission of beautification.