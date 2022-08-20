Northwest Georgia National Bank holds first Adopt-a-Mile cleanup

An eight-person team from NGNB recently helped clean up a mile stretch of Highway 53.

 Contributed

Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful’s Adopt-a-Mile program has yielded its first cleanup event.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, a team from North Georgia National Bank, 350 Highway 53, worked hard to clean up a mile stretch of Highway 53. Over an hour and a half, their team of eight cleaned up 10 bags of trash from the roadside.

