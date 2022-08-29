Northwest Georgia Fair Sept. 9-17

The Northwest Georgia Fair is set for Sept. 9-17.

The 2022 Northwest Georgia Fair is just around the corner and will be providing opportunities for midway ride fun, great fair foods, livestock shows, games, animals and youth 4-H project competitions.

The Northwest Georgia Fair, staged annually at the Cherokee Capitol Fairgrounds on Highway 53 toward Rome, is a nine-night event with gates open every night at 5 p.m. This year’s Fair begins on Sept. 9th and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17th. Opening night will provide free admission from 5 to 6 p.m. for everyone who wants to come and enjoy the kickoff night.

