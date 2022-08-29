Northwest Georgia Fair Sept. 9-17

The 2022 Northwest Georgia Fair is just around the corner and will be providing opportunities for midway ride fun, great fair foods, livestock shows, games, animals and youth 4-H project competitions.
The Northwest Georgia Fair, staged annually at the Cherokee Capitol Fairgrounds on Highway 53 toward Rome, is a nine-night event with gates open every night at 5 p.m. This year’s Fair begins on Sept. 9th and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17th. Opening night will provide free admission from 5 to 6 p.m. for everyone who wants to come and enjoy the kickoff night.
Sunday night Sept. 11th will feature a community wide 9/11 remembrance and spiritual service at 6 p.m., with Southern Gospel group New Ground from Scottsboro Alabama, singer-songwriter Stan Shuman from Cocoa Beach Florida providing music, and Pastor Jerry Adair speaking. The service will also remember the events of 9-11 with a special time of remembrance. All local churches are encouraged to participate and come together for a special night of worship. Admission is free for anyone attending the worship and recognition service that arrive prior to 6 p.m.
The fair places a great deal of emphasis on topics related to agriculture, education, farming, and other themes, but it also keeps the spotlight on the area’s musical talent. Each night will feature local and regional talent including music, dancing, square dancing, martial arts demonstrations and many others. High School Bands will perform throughout the fair with Sonoraville on Monday, Sept. 12th, Calhoun on Tuesday, Sept. 13th, and Gordon Central on Thursday, Sept. 15th.
“We’re continuing our effort this year to rebuild from COVID and move toward a full fair event”, stated fair official, Bud Owens. In addition to the Carnival Midway with rides for all ages, the fair will feature many food vendors such as Williamson Brothers BBQ, Cabin Sweets, Fire Roasted Corn on Cob, Sparks Funnel Cakes, Cherokee Promenaders, local Mexican food and the best carnival foods anywhere. The fair will host local 4-H and FFA livestock competitions. Fairest of The Fair Pageants will be held for all ages.
Gordon County 4-H will host scarecrow and pumpkin competitions as well as youth and educational exhibits. This year’s fair will not feature Blue Ribbon, art, photography, floral and home good competitions, but all of the Blue Ribbon events are planned to return in 2023. Nightly entertainment such as The Magical Adventures Show, Craftsman & Commercial Village, and the All American Exotic Animal Zoo will be open throughout the entire fair.
The annual Fair Parade will be held downtown Calhoun on Saturday Sept. 10, and will feature high school bands, floats, dancers and all the fun of the fair. The parade will also honor our local public safety agencies, military and veterans with a large contingency of fire, EMS, law enforcement and military participation. All local veterans are invited downtown to enjoy the parade and even participate if they choose.
The fair will host Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday Sept. 14th from 9 a.m. till noon sponsored by Advent Health and Chick-Fil-A with bingo, fellowship, entertainment, and everyone’s favorite chicken from Chik-Fil-A.
Get ready for the Northwest Georgia Fair, where Families Encounter Fun! Admission nightly is only $5 for adults, $3 for students and Unlimited Ride wristbands are available nightly for $25.