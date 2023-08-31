Northwest Georgia Fairgrounds ride (copy)

Back to school in Gordon County also means back to the fairgrounds plenty of fun and food.

The Northwest Georgia Fair, 1060 Liberty Road off Highway 53, will kick off its annual State Fair Carnival and Midway Friday, Sept. 8, with the fair running through Saturday, Sept. 16.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In