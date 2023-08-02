First annual Gordon County Big Buck Show a hit (copy)

Patrons browse the deer displays at the 2022 Big Buck Classic. 

 Contributed

Back for another year, the annual Northwest Georgia Big Buck Classic and Outdoor Show is set for Saturday, Aug. 26

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this year's event will be held at the Sonoraville Recreation Department Gym, 7494 Fairmount Highway.

