North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation was named a 2023 Tree Line USA utility by the Arbor Day Foundation to recognize its dedication to proper vegetation management in the provider's service area.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America's tree canopy. In addition, Tree Line USA promotes delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

