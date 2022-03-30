Filming was recently completed at the Resaca Battlefield Park and another Resaca site by the American Battlefield Trust assisted by the Friends of Resaca Battlefield. Pictured are (from left) Kris White, Jerry Holmes, Chris Machowski, Will Green and Gary Adelman.
Gary Adelman, Chief Historian and Vice President of the Center for Civil War Photography, and Director of History and Education for the American Battlefield Trust at the battlefield films an interview.
Filming was recently completed at the Resaca Battlefield Park and another Resaca site by the American Battlefield Trust assisted by the Friends of Resaca Battlefield. Pictured are (from left) Kris White, Jerry Holmes, Chris Machowski, Will Green and Gary Adelman.
Contributed
Local retired public servant and historian Ken Padgett films an interview.
Contributed
Gary Adelman, Chief Historian and Vice President of the Center for Civil War Photography, and Director of History and Education for the American Battlefield Trust at the battlefield films an interview.
On Monday filming was completed at the Resaca Battlefield Park and another Resaca site by the American Battlefield Trust assisted by the Friends of Resaca Battlefield.
Ken Padgett, President of the Friends of Resaca stated this will only be one part of a video high lighting several areas of Civil War preservation efforts and areas of historical significance in North Georgia to promote tourism and education on-line.
Padgett stated we were honored to have Mr. Gary Adelman, Chief Historian and Vice President of the Center for Civil War Photography, and Director of History and Education for the American Battlefield Trust at the battlefield.
In addition, Mr. Adelman has authored and co-authored more than thirty books and articles concerning the Civil War.
Also involved during the filming were Will Green of the American Battlefield Trust and Kris
White and Chris Machowski of the Center for Civil War Photography.
The American Battlefield Trust played a very big part financially in assisting the State of Georgia in acquiring the 505 acre Resaca Battlefield Park operated by Gordon County. The Resaca Battlefield Park is nationally known as one of the best pristine battlefields in the United States.
The American Battlefield Trust leads the national preservation efforts to protect Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War battlefields.
The Friends of Resaca Battlefield, Inc. were honored to assist in the project to promote Gordon County.