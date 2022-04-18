“Poverty is a primary driver for child welfare involvement, yet the current system typically does not address poverty-related needs.
Caseworkers often do not have readily available resources to help families overcome poverty-related neglect, including inadequate housing, food, electricity, health care or schooling,” according to Rachel Castillo, Pres. and CEO of Advocate for Children.
“Without advocacy and guidance in the realm of child protective services, families can bear life-long scars from child removal and prolonged family separation. Perhaps there are no beds, no food, no diapers, no healthcare... but those problems can be solved without breaking up a family.”
To do that, a new Family Resource Center is opening in North Cobb and serves area families trying to overcome poverty issues so they can maintain their family structure. The facility is officially opening on April 20 at 1301 Shiloh Road NW, Unit #850 Kennesaw, but donations are being accepted now.
Anyone interested in helping can bring baby supplies, diapers, children’s clothing and toiletries. The staff and volunteers will also make referrals for food, housing and jobs.
Clinical research shows that removing children from their families creates an overwhelming sense of abandonment, rejection, worthlessness, guilt and helplessness. Separation floods stress hormones throughout the child’s brain and body, leading to a multitude of physical and emotional difficulties, including permanent changes in the brain. These pressures put children and their families at increased risk for numerous psychological and health impairments.
A new program is being introduced by Advocates for Children called “Together for Families”. The innovative approach provides necessary wraparound services to families involved in the child welfare system and struggling with poverty. Families who have children at imminent risk of removal into foster care and are compliant with a safety plan to preserve the family are referred by the Division of Family and Children’s Services.
“Our team of Family Navigators meets with families to understand their needs and provide concrete support. Additionally, at-risk families are connected to other important resources needed to safely care for their children at home,” Castillo explained.
The initial director of the program, Sarah Winograd, has worked in this field for years and is devoted to preventing the trauma of being unnecessarily taken from their family. She explained that first, an intake assessment determines risk factors and goals. A Family Navigator addresses the immediate basic needs of each family and helps the families work through the maze of government systems including child welfare, housing, health care, recovery, education and legal.
“It’s heartbreaking to see children removed from their homes because the parents can’t afford enough food, for instance. Food insecurity can be fixed and has nothing to do with intentional neglect,” she said. “If the children are sleeping on the floor because they have no beds, we’ll help get the beds.”
To qualify for help, parents must have current child welfare involvement and their children must be in their care. They must also have a poverty-related crisis barrier preventing their children from being safe in their homes.
For further support, Together for Families also serves close-relative caregivers when poverty is a barrier to making or maintaining a placement. Parents just reunified with their children who want to prevent re-entry into foster care are also served.
To get involved, visit advochild.org/TogetherforFamilies.