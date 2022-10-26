A new Kiwanis club will open soon in Calhoun to give community members the opportunity to help kids.
The club is being formed by the Georgia District of Kiwanis to help meet the needs of children in Calhoun and Gordon County. Kiwanis International has more than 600,000 members around the world dedicated to volunteer service that helps kids.
“Kiwanis clubs provide a great opportunity to meet new friends who believe in serving their communities, networking with business professionals and making a significant impact on the community through volunteering,” said Juanita Edwards, Past Governor of the Georgia District. “Kids need Kiwanis in our community and in communities around the world, so they can grow up in a world where they are happy, healthy, safe and loved.”
The new Kiwanis Club will focus on service projects addressing several community needs, including health and nutrition for children, reading and literacy and Kiwanis youth leadership programs. Kiwanis club also help our veterans and our elderly.
"With the changing needs of today’s busy volunteers, we encourage members to give time when they can, whether that’s at a service project or at a meeting," Edwards said. "We hope that men and women of all ages will want to join this new club and help make a difference for children in our community.”
Those interested in membership can call Juanita Edwards at 706-838-0200 or email her at jedwards1467@gmail.com.