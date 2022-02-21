On or after March 16, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of HOME Investment Program funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program Title II of Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990 as amended, to undertake the following project:
Tier 1 Broad Review Project/Program Title: New Foundations Development, Inc. CHIP 2021-112.
Purpose: To provide single family, owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.
Location: Scattered sites in Calhoun, Georgia Project/Program Description: New Foundations Development, Inc. will rehabilitate up to ten (10) single family, owner occupied homes located at scattered sites within Gordon County Georgia. Tier 2 site specific reviews will be completed for those laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review for each address under this program when addresses become known. Level of Environmental Review Citation:, Rehabilitations of buildings and improvements are Categorically Excluded per 24 CFR Part 58.35(a)(3)(i) when the following conditions are met: 1.) In the case of a building for residential use (with one to four units), the density is not increased beyond four units, and 2.) the land use is not changed.
Tier 2 Site Specific Review: The site specific reviews will cover the following laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review: 24 CFR Part 51 Subpart C (Explosive and Flammable Hazards) and Subpart D (Airport Hazards); Flood Disaster Protection Act of 1973 and National Flood Insurance Reform Act of 1994 [42 USC 4001-4128 and 42 USC 5154a]; Clean Air Act, as amended, and 40 CFR Parts 6, 51, 93; 24 CFR Part 50.3(i) & 58.5(i)(2) (Contamination and Toxic Substances); Endangered Species Act of 1973 and 50 CFR Part 402; Farmland Protection Policy Act of 1981and 7 CFR Part 658; Floodplain Management Executive Order 11988 and 24 CFR Part 55; National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 and 36 CFR Part 800; Noise Control Act of 1972, as amended by the Quiet Communities Act of 1978 and 24 CFR Part 51 Subpart B; Wetlands Protection Executive Order 11990; Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968; and Environmental Justice Executive Order 12898.
Mitigation Measures/Conditions/Permits (if any): Compliance with various laws, authorities and written strategies will be documented and listed in the Tier 2 Site Specific Review project file and if required mitigation measures/conditions must be incorporated into project contracts and/or permits, development agreements, and other relevant documents will be obtained from the issuing governmental agency. The staff responsible for implementing and monitoring mitigation measure should be clearly identified in the mitigation plan.
Estimated Project Cost: Total HUD funding: $400,000. Total anticipated project cost: $480,000. The activity/activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act requirements per 24 CFR Part 58.35(a (3)(i). An Environmental Review Record that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at DCA located at 60 Executive Park South, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 and is available for public review and maybe examined and or copied by appointment only on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Public comments
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Samanta Carvalho. All comments received by March 16, will be considered by DCA prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.
Environmental certification
DCA certifies to HUD that Samanta Carvalho, in her capacity as Director of the Office of Community Housing Development consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The approval of HUD certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to use HUD program funds.
Objections to release of funds
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will accept objections to its release of fund and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of DCA; (b) DCA has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.
Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Atlanta CPD Field Office at CPD_COVID-19OEE-ATL@HUD.gov.
Potential objectors should contact the Atlanta CPD Field Office via email to verify the actual last day of the objection period.