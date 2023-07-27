New Foundations Inc LOGO

Calhoun-based New Foundations Development Inc. recently received $28,250 in grant funds to help local veterans.

As part of the 2023 Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative, the money is made possible through support from the Home Depot Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In