A very special Memorial Day Service was observed at New Echota United Methodist Church on Sunday.
From the children's time and throughout the morning, John 15:13 was highlighted. John 15:13 Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one's life for his friends.
Major General Terry Nesbitt, Retired, was welcomed as the guest speaker. Nesbitt spoke of the beginnings of Memorial Day and who we are supposed to honor on Memorial Day. We thank all of our Veterans for the service they have given and are still giving for America.
Memorial Day is a special day to honor the memory of those fallen; those who gave their lives for their country. The names of the fallen Georgia service men and women, from 2003-2019, were read during the service. Their service and sacrifice was honored.
Memorial Day is also a day set aside for every American to pay homage to the fallen, and their families who live without a loved one every day. Children and grandchildren need to be taught the importance of this special holiday. Everyone should remember and give thanks!
In the words of Ronald Regan on a previous Memorial Day, "As we honor their memory today, let us pledge that their lives, their sacrifices, their valor shall be justified and remembered for as long as God gives life to this nation.
Major General Nesbitt was accompanied by his wife, Letha. Every member of the military is supported by a family unit who also serves.