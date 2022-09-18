New Echota to host Your State Parks Day Saturday From staff reports Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Georgia State Parks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Area residents will have a chance Saturday, Sept. 24, to help with local wildlife habitat. New Echota State Historic Site will host Your State Parks Day Saturday, for "Blue Birds, Wood Ducks, and Butterflies," from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Join rangers as they spruce up some of the wildlife nesting boxes with light maintenance. Call 706-624-1321.The focus will be on Eastern Bluebird and Wood Duck nesting boxes and pollinator flower boxes on New Town Creek Nature Trail.Call 706-624-1321 for more information. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized American Pickers to film in Georgia Northwest Georgia Fair Sept. 9-17 Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for September 17, 2022 Arrest records from the September 14, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.