Come to New Echota State-Cherokee Capital on July 31st for our Junior Ranger Day.
The Park staff will present activities that will help you complete our Junior Ranger booklet and earn the New Echota Junior Ranger Badge.
Activities include blow dart making, pinecone birdfeeders, and an archeology activity. Activities will be from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
Cost is included with regular park admission, which is $5.50 for children six and older, $6.50 for adults and free for children five and under.
New Echota was the Cherokee National Capital from 1825 to 1838, and is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
The park has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout North Georgia.
For more information on this and other programs occurring at a state park near you, call 706-624-1321, or go to gastateparks.org