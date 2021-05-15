To celebrate National Trails Day, New Echota-Cherokee Capital will be hosting a guided sunrise tour of the historic grounds and buildings of New Echota, including operation of the historic printing press in the Cherokee Phoenix Print Shop.
The tour offers participants the unique opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of the park before sunrise. The tour will be limited to 12 participants and will last approximately 1 hour.
Please call the park at 706-624-1321 as pre-registration is required.
New Echota was the Cherokee National Capital from 1825-1838, and is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
The park has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout North Georgia.
For more information on this and other programs occurring at a state park near you, call 706-624-1321, or go to www.gastateparks.org.