New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site is pleased to participate in the Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday on Feb. 6.
Super Museum Sunday is part of the annual Georgia History Festival, the statewide K-12 educational event sponsored by the Georgia Historical Society. New Echota will join over 100 historic sites, house museums, art museums, and other points of interest throughout Georgia opening their doors to the public, FREE of admission charge for the day, and offering a variety of in-person and virtual experiences that encourage Georgians to experience the history, arts, and cultural opportunities in our own backyard.
New Echota State Historic Site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Super Museum Sunday special day, February 6th. Park Rangers and Friends of New Echota State Historic Site Friends Members will be offering tours and demonstrations continuously throughout the afternoon until 4 p.m. as part of the special Super Museum Sunday program.
“We are excited to have so many wonderful sites from across our state participating this year and hope that everyone will take advantage of the opportunity to get out and experience all the wonderful things that make Georgia great,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society.
Super Museum Sunday is supported by Delta Air Lines. For more information and to see a full listing of Super Museum Sunday sites visit georgiahistoryfestival.org. For more information about the Georgia History Festival or Super Museum Sunday, please contact Patricia Meagher, GHS Director of Communications at 912.651.2125, ext. 153 or by email at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com.
For more information on New Echota State Historic Site, callt 706-624-1321.