Join New Echota State Historic Site for Junior Ranger Day on July 22.
In order to help youth ages 7 to 10 complete the New Echota Junior Ranger Book and earn their badge, Site rangers will be giving 15-20 minute hands-on lessons throughout the morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and then in afternoon from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Activities include Archeology, the Cherokee language, the Cherokee Supreme Court, forest ecology, the food cycle, and trail safety! Please register in advance by contacting the interpretive ranger at 706-624-1321 or kevin.mardell@dnr.ga.gov. Regular site admission fees of $7 per adult and $5.50 per youth apply at the door.
Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites are offers free Site-Specific Junior Ranger Activity books and badges at 59 different parks and historic sites where guests can receive a badge and become a certified Junior Ranger. Inside each book there are fun and exciting missions to complete to experience nature first-hand, explore Georgia's fascinating history and enjoy outdoor recreational activities.
Junior Rangers can learn about alligators in South Georgia, about forts along the coast, or about bears and hemlock trees in North Georgia. Some pages are specific about a site’s history or features found only on that park. Junior Rangers can work through the activity requirements on their own or with an adult helper.
New Echota Site is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. The site has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout North Georgia.
New Echota is located 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225 North.