The New Echota historic site, 1211 Chatsworth Highway, is set to host a batty fun and activities.
Visitors can learn why bats are a valuable and fascinating part of Georgia’s natural heritage, Saturday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Guest speaker Rachel Pack will be on hand to discuss bats, their habitats, and what citizens can do to protect them. She will also bring a live bat for guests to see and admire.
New Echota was the Cherokee National Capital from 1825-1838, and is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
The park has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout North Georgia.
Park admission is $5.50 for children five and older, $6.50 for seniors over 62, and $7 for adults. Children five and under are free.
For more information on this and other programs occurring at a state park near you, call 706-624-1321, or go to gastateparks.org.