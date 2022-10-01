Turn over a new leaf this fall and join New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225, for a Forest Ecology hike.
The site will be hosting ranger guided nature walk on Saturday Oct. 1, at 10 a.m., that will take visitors along the New Town Creek Trail, identifying tree and other plant species native the Ridge and Valley Ecosystem and discussing their traditional uses by both Cherokees and Settlers. The hike will be approximately 1.5 hours in duration, with low-moderate difficulty.
New Echota will also be hosting the regularly scheduled historic site tour at 1 p.m., and self-guided visitors will have opportunities to interact with friendly interpretative volunteers on the grounds. Take the opportunity to walk with park rangers and get outdoors in the beautiful fall weather.
New Echota Site is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. The site has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout North Georgia. New Echota is located just 1 mile off I-75 at exit 317.
