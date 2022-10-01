New Echota State Historic Site SIGN STOCK

New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225.

 Blake Silvers, File

Turn over a new leaf this fall and join New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225, for a Forest Ecology hike.

The site will be hosting ranger guided nature walk on Saturday Oct. 1, at 10 a.m., that will take visitors along the New Town Creek Trail, identifying tree and other plant species native the Ridge and Valley Ecosystem and discussing their traditional uses by both Cherokees and Settlers. The hike will be approximately 1.5 hours in duration, with low-moderate difficulty.

