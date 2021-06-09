Starting this weekend, June Saturdays at New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225, will be alive with learning opportunities and demonstrations of Cherokee traditions.
First up, on Saturday, June 12, the site of the former Cherokee capital will host blowgun demonstrations starting at 2:30 p.m. Participants will be able to create their own traditional blow darts
A week later, on June 19 at 2:30 p.m., members of the public will be able to stop by and create a traditional Cherokee bullroarer, an instrument and tool used as far back as the Paleolithic period.
Finally, on June 26, also at 2:30 p.m., the site is offering a demonstration of a traditional kanona, a tool used to break down corn and hominy.
Each program lasts approximately 30 minutes and is included with the price of admission to the park, which is $5.50 for children ages 6 and older, $6.50 for adults and $7 for adults. Children ages 5 and under are free.
New Echota was the Cherokee National Capital from 1825-1838, and is a designated National Historic Landmark. The site has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
For more information on this and other programs occurring at a state park near you, call 706-624-1321, or go to www.gastateparks.org.