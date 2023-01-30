A pair of area historic sites are set to offer free admission Feb. 5.
Both the New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225, and the Chief Vann House, 82 Highway 225, will participate in "Super Museum Sunday."
The annual Georgia Historical Society sponsored event at New Echota will include free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for museum exhibits, a short film, and self-guided and Ranger-guided tours of the historic former Cherokee capital.
Visitors to New Echota will be able to see copies of the Cherokee Phoenix Newspaper printed on the 19th century Printing Press and enjoy a cup of refreshment at Vann's Tavern, and explore New Town Creek hiking trail.
Free admission at the Vann House site will be offered from 1 to 5 p.m. According to rangers, families can enjoy a free open-house style tour of the historic Vann House, tour the Visitor Center gallery containing artifacts, historic documents, historic illustrations, and more.
Visitors can also explore several outdoor exhibits, including a 19th Century Cherokee Farmstead, a Vann Workhouse/Kitchen two-story cabin, a 1920s spring/bath house atop a natural fresh-water springs, and a one-mile medium difficulty nature trail to the original site of the Moravian Mission.
Visitors are asked to arrive by 4 p.m. for the best experience, museum and grounds close at 5 p.m.