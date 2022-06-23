New community band excited to begin

The Harris Arts Center is proud to present An American Celebration concert performed by the newly organized Harris Arts Center Community Band.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 2, at the City Park in Downtown Calhoun. Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to this free concert which will begin at 7 p.m.
“Speaking on behalf of the band members, we are all excited about this new adventure and activity for musicians that live in the Gordon County area," said Community Band Director Neal Crawford. “The band members have had a lot of fun playing their band instrument again, and with a totally new group of musicians. We have been practicing once a week since the first of April on a concert program of Patriotic and music associated with American culture and history."
The Community band is composed of 55 volunteer musicians, school age to retiree, from the Calhoun, Gordon County area.
"Our inaugural concert will include Patriotic selections such as The National Anthem, ‘America the Beautiful’, ‘God Bless the USA,’ as well as some Americana classics like ‘Moon River’ and ‘Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.'" Crawford said. "We have ten musical selections for the audience to enjoy. It is exciting to offer the people of Gordon County a Patriotic concert to celebrate our Nations Birthday. Our hope is to have every inch of the park filled with families enjoying an evening together.”
Local officials and dignitaries are set to join in the ceremony, and hotdogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase.
“As the music leader of this new group, I am excited to see what the future may hold," Crawford said. "Currently the plan is for the American Celebration concert on July 2, and a Christmas Concert the first part of December. Beyond that the possibilities are numerous. One of the beauties of a community band is that sitting beside each other could be a young high school musician and a seasoned retired band director of 40 years playing the same music. That is the power of music and how it transcends generations. It is great seeing these musicians come together to prepare and perform this upcoming concert."
For more information, please contact the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599 or go to harrisartscenter.com online.