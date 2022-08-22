A new publication on Georgia history which features Gordon County has been granted a “Five- Star Award” by the national Readers’ Favorite book raters.

Entitled Mystery & History in Georgia, the substantial tome was recently released by Whippoorwill Publications of Roswell, Georgia, and is attracting attention in the historic genre of book sales.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In