NEUMC celebrates veterans

Linda LiCause and Vincent Moreno.

 Contributed

Each year for Veterans Day and Memorial Day, New Echota United Methodist Church takes time to pay tribute to those who serve/served in the military for the United States of America.

Nov. 13, was a day to honor the Veterans. The flags flying as you entered the sanctuary; along with the red, white and blue clothing worn, created a celebratory atmosphere.

