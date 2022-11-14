NEUMC celebrates veterans

Each year for Veterans Day and Memorial Day, New Echota United Methodist Church takes time to pay tribute to those who serve/served in the military for the United States of America.
Nov. 13, was a day to honor the Veterans. The flags flying as you entered the sanctuary; along with the red, white and blue clothing worn, created a celebratory atmosphere.
Active Military represented and honored by NEUMC's members are Sgt. Michael Guillory (Air Force), T. Sgt. Cody Pass (Air Force), Sgt Ana Shuff (Army), and Pvt. 1st Class Cole South (Army).
Other Veterans remembered and honored were David Aronowitz (Navy), Eric Aronowitz (Navy), Jeremy Aronowitz (Navy), George Bridwell (Navy), Jamie Burns (USMC), Paul Cleveland (Air Force), Carl England, Jr. (Air Force), Darrel Geving (Army NG), Charles Greene (Army), Robert Griffin (Army), David Helms (Army), Millard Koger (Army), Linda LiCause (Navy), Vincent Moreno (Navy), Frank Moreno (Army), Brandy Pass (Air Force), Gary Stewart (Army), Charles Vickers (Navy), Bobby West (Navy), Michael Zapp (USMC)
These Veterans are grandsons and granddaughters, nieces and nephews, sons and daughters, fathers and mothers and friends of people who attend NEUMC.
During the service, former Petty Officer 2nd Class Linda LiCause, and member of NEUMC, shared what her country, church, and faith meant to her as a veteran.
Pastor Vincent Moreno also shared about being a Veteran.
During these services, donations are accepted for the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation Inc. These donations assist the Georgia National Guard service members and families in times of need. They are a self-funded non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt charitable corporation. They began in 1996 and continue to help Georgia National Guard families today. Donations may be sent to 1000 Halsey Ave, BLDG 447 Marietta, GA 30060.