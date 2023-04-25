AdventHealth Gordon is pleased to announce that Ed Moyer has been named director of oncology services at AdventHealth Gordon.

Moyer previously served as the director of orthopedics and sports medicine for AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray as well as administrative director of operations for AdventHealth Murray. Moyer, who had cancer treatments at AdventHealth Gordon in 2020, knows firsthand the power of a compassionate and expert team.

