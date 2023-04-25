AdventHealth Gordon is pleased to announce that Ed Moyer has been named director of oncology services at AdventHealth Gordon.
Moyer previously served as the director of orthopedics and sports medicine for AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray as well as administrative director of operations for AdventHealth Murray. Moyer, who had cancer treatments at AdventHealth Gordon in 2020, knows firsthand the power of a compassionate and expert team.
“If it weren’t for this hospital, I’m not sure I’d be alive today,” said Moyer. “The treatment I received through the physicians, infusion center and the radiation center was incredible, and I think the passion that comes from going through that makes me want to give back. I have the opportunity to continue the great work that has been done. I am blessed to work in a facility that has a mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ.”
Moyer has over 40 years of experience with AdventHealth. He currently serves on the Calhoun City Council. Moyer has also spent time in executive roles at Redmond Regional Medical Center, now known as AdventHealth Redmond, and HCA Cartersville Medical Center.
Moyer is a graduate of Kennesaw State University where he earned his Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Administrators, the Georgia Healthcare Association and the American Organization of Nurse Executives.
Outside of his profession, he enjoys spending time with family, traveling and gardening.