Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.