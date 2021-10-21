Morning Pointe of Calhoun is nearing completion of a $1.5 million interior renovation of its Assisted Living and Memory Care community.
Every major surface and finish will be completely new when construction is completed later this month, including carpeting, flooring, interior furniture, fresh paint, and more.
“Our home has ‘uniquely southern’ charm, and when the residents walk in the door here—I want them to say, ‘This is beautiful, but I can relax here,” said Traci Clements, executive director of Morning Pointe of Calhoun.
“When you walk down our halls, you’ll notice all the new elements that have been upgraded, from the dining room, to the hallways, and everything in between. We are so excited to show it off!”
Morning Pointe of Calhoun is one of the first buildings that Morning Pointe purchased in the early 2000s when co-founders Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow first began operating senior living communities. Over the years, ownership has invested in periodic upgrades to the facility -- including the addition of a memory care wing -- but this is the first major renovation since that time.
Nearing its 25 year anniversary, Morning Pointe Senior Living now owns and operates 35 assisted living, personal care, and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in five southeastern states.
“We knew we wanted to serve residents and their families in the North Georgia area when we first began operating Morning Pointe Senior Living, and through the years, this has been a wonderful place for seniors to call home,” said Greg Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “With the application of $1.5 million in upgrades and enhancements, we are investing in the commitment to excellence that Morning Pointe Senior Living is known for throughout the region. We want to welcome in the greatest generation to come live their best years at Morning Pointe of Calhoun.”
Residents are thrilled that their home is being remodeled. “I am so excited. They’ve done a great job doing all this and making these decisions,” said Maureen Grizzle, who has been a resident at Morning Pointe of Calhoun for over four years.
“As you walk down the hallway, you’re going to notice all the beautiful new furnishings and fixtures,” said executive director Clements. “Everywhere you look there are new and exciting upgrades—it’s all coming together! Come see all we have to offer here at Morning Pointe of Calhoun.”
For more information on Morning Pointe of Calhoun, find us on Facebook, call 706-629-0777, or visit morningpointe.com.