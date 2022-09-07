Morning Pointe Senior Living communities across the Southeast are planning to celebrate “Joyful Moments” in keeping with the theme for this year’s National Senior Living Week.

The week is designed to provide an opportunity for residents, associates and volunteers to celebrate the senior living industry. Many Morning Pointe communities are going above and beyond to host fun activities.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In