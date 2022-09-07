Morning Pointe Senior Living communities across the Southeast are planning to celebrate “Joyful Moments” in keeping with the theme for this year’s National Senior Living Week.
The week is designed to provide an opportunity for residents, associates and volunteers to celebrate the senior living industry. Many Morning Pointe communities are going above and beyond to host fun activities.
“National Senior Living Week is a highlight of the year for our communities,” said Amanda Baushke, Morning Pointe’s vice president of life enrichment. “This is a very valuable time to engage family members and the community in our seniors’ lives in an even bigger way. We love showcasing the active living our residents experience. The week always brings out an amazing amount of creativity among our associates and residents.”
For example, several Morning Pointe communities in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area, are taking residents to a local bowling alley and arcade. Residents at Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley in Knoxville will be visiting a horse farm, and Morning Pointe of Brentwood in Middle Tennessee will host its Ninth Annual Hootenanny with a country music band performing. Morning Pointe of Calhoun, Georgia, will have a PJs and Prizes Day and a Night at the Drive-In. Cruising is the theme at Morning Pointe of Richmond, Kentucky, with daily “destinations” such as Disney World, Hawaii and Mexico, as well as a “day at sea” with activities like shuffleboard.
“We love this week for the chance to highlight the rich lives our residents live in our assisted living, personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care communities,” said Morning Pointe Senior Living co-founder and president Greg A. Vital. “I encourage community members to see how they can join their local Morning Pointe community to celebrate these amazing seniors and our dedicated associates who put so much of themselves into ensuring a fulfilling lifestyle for them.”
Contact Morning Pointe of Calhoun at 706-629-0777 for a calendar of the week’s festivities.