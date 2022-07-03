Morning Pointe Foundation to present webinar on the important of exercise and active engagement as we age

The Morning Pointe Foundation, together with featured guest speaker Andrew Klope, MSOT, OTR/L, Therapy Program Manager with HealthPRO Heritage Rise Senior Living will offer a new summer Caregiver Café.
The July topic will focus on the importance of exercise and active engagement as we age.
Klope has spent the past 10 years specializing in geriatric therapy, particularly in assisted living facilities and independent living facility settings. He holds specialty certifications and training in memory care and dementia care and is a LSVT – Lee Silverman Voice Training-certified for Parkinson’s disease interventions.
Andrew Klope will present “Exercising as We Age: The Importance of Active Engagement & Activity for Seniors,” a virtual Caregiver Café seminar and live question and answer webinar on July 14, at 6:30 p.m.
The program will be a free, registration-only event held online that will discuss strategies on:
Health and Fitness: How declining activity levels in seniors can impact fitness, strength, and the ability to independently care for ourselves, and how dedicated exercise and activity can help to combat that decline.
Cognition: How physical activity and active engagement in activities has been shown to significantly impact cognitive function in seniors both with and without dementia.
Behavioral Health: How physical activity and active engagement have been shown to benefit emotional health, behavioral health, and general quality of life.
“If you are a personal caregiver this may be even more important to sign up for,” explains Klope. “In a community setting there is more opportunity for engagement, but at home, there may not be and you could find yourself in a rut. I will offer suggestions on types of active engagement along with tips and tricks to help encourage regular participation.”
To register, go to morningpointe.com/caregivercafe online. The ongoing Morning Pointe Caregiver Café wellness series connects experts on senior living and care with those experiencing the physical and mental effects of aging for free. Here you can see the full calendar of scheduled speakers.
The Morning Pointe Foundation Caregiver Café takes place every other month. Registrants can watch the webinar live, get their questions answered in chat or register and watch later at their convenience.