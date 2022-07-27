The Morning Pointe Foundation, with guest speaker Matthew Kodsi, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs for CHI Memorial, will offer a webinar, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Kodsi is a neurologist with more than 25 years of experience.

