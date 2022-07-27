The Morning Pointe Foundation, with guest speaker Matthew Kodsi, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs for CHI Memorial, will offer a webinar, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m.
Kodsi is a neurologist with more than 25 years of experience.
The presentation will be the latest in the Morning Pointe Foundation’s Caregiver Café series. These are free, registration-only webinars providing education for seniors, their families and other caregivers.
The session will include information on signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease to watch for, treatments and interventions, as well as the latest research finds on the disease. Kodsi will address topics such as the difference between Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, risk factors for Alzheimer’s, the three stages of Alzheimer’s and what resources are available to help families dealing with a diagnosis.
“Caregiving for a person with dementia is a very personal journey, and can be quite lonely,” said Amy French, senior manager of programs and education for the Alzheimer’s Association office in Chattanooga. “That’s why it’s so important to connect with others who travel a similar path, to learn and grow together and to support each other along the way. The Alzheimer’s Association has partnered with Morning Pointe for over 20 years through education and support programming that is inclusive of everyone, in all communities. We hope you’ll join us on Sept. 7 for an evening of learning and meaningful connection with Dr. Matt Kodsi.”
To register, go to morningpointe.com/caregivercafe. The Morning Pointe Caregiver Café wellness series connects experts on senior living and care with those experiencing the physical and mental effects of aging for free. The site also shows the full calendar of scheduled speakers.
The Morning Pointe Foundation Caregiver Café takes place every other month. Registrants can watch the webinar live or register and watch later at their convenience.