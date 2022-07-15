Morgan recognized with AdventHealth Gordon’s SonShine Award

Wayne Morgan has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient.
Morgan, an MRI technologist at AdventHealth Gordon, received a nomination from a patient’s daughter who said the following: “My mother was in severe pain and could barely walk. She was referred to get an MRI for back and hip pain.
Wayne was the MRI tech who took care of my mom for her MRI. He could tell she was nervous and in severe pain. He was patient with her shaking, which she couldn’t help. He let me choose her music and updated me every fifteen minutes on the scan. After it was complete, he walked us out to my car and pushed my mom’s wheelchair since it was after dark for our safety.”
The SonShine Award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees.
Quarterly awards provide opportunities for patients, visitors and other team members to recognize and reward team members for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon team members. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.