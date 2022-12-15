Sally Smalley MUG

Dr. Sally Smalley speaks with a patient. 

 AdventHealth Gordon

This season, germs and illness are on the rise and children especially are coming down with colds, the flu and sore throats.

A sore throat can start as just a tickle but can get worse with time and depending on the type of infection, can include other symptoms as well. Sore throats can be prevalent and contagious, especially in children, who are exposed to germs more frequently.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In