According to a 2021 Aflac Men’s Health survey, 45% of American men did not see a family doctor or general practitioner for the past 12 months for an annual check-up.
In honor of Men’s Health Month, we want to encourage men of all ages to connect with your primary care provider for your annual visits, especially if you’re not feeling well. Developing a trusting, ongoing relationship with your doctor will keep you healthy in body, mind and spirit.
“An annual exam, or an appointment with a specialist to discuss specific symptoms, gives patients the opportunity to ask questions and discuss health issues or changes they have been experiencing,” said Hak Lee, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Calhoun. “Then we can recommend important screening tests to diagnose — and sometimes prevent — serious health conditions.”
Why should I see a primary care provider? I feel fine!
A visit with your primary care provider helps set the foundation to your health and wellness. Even if you feel healthy and don’t have any health conditions today, you should still see your doctor once a year for your well visit. Throughout each visit, you’ll build trust with your provider which makes it easier for them to treat you when you don’t feel your best. Your primary care provider can also help you create and reach your health goals, giving you the guidance you need to feel whole.
The high-level purposes of a primary care doctor visit are to:
- Assess risk factors for certain health conditions
- Encourage a healthy lifestyle
- Establish a relationship with your doctor
- Screen for health changes or issues
- Update your vaccinations
What if there is something wrong with me?
Dr. Sonia Watley, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park, says men often will put off seeing their primary care provider until they are really suffering.
“Regardless of age, all men need to schedule a yearly exam. Do not wait until you develop a disease, or your job or a relative makes you come.” said Dr. Watley.
Many men are afraid that they will find out they have an illness or health condition. Early detection can lead to more positive outcomes, as many illnesses can be managed and treated when found early. During your visit, ask questions to stay informed and be open about whatever health conditions or concerns you have. Your provider will find you the resources you need to alleviate your fears and address the reason for your symptoms that are bothering you. It’s important to be totally honest with your provider about your diet, alcohol or tobacco consumption and physical activity.
Common Health Concerns of Men in 2022
The last two years have impacted everyone’s health, and providers are still discovering long-term impacts of COVID-19. According to AdventHealth doctors, some of the ongoing symptoms they are finding can include:
- Fatigue, chest or joint pain
- “Brain Fog” or memory and concentration problems
- Mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, mood changes and trouble sleeping
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
It’s important to clue your provider in on any of these symptoms so they can help you get back to the most whole version of yourself.
Family members, keep reminding men to get a checkup
Some men report that the reason they made their appointment to visit their primary care provider was because a family member or spouse encouraged them to do it. If you have a man in your life that hasn’t seen his doctor in a long time, put the pressure on and keep reminding them to do it. Men, your health is important to all of us, and you have people who love you and want you to live a long and healthy life.
Find whole-person care for men, all close to home
From an annual exam to specialized treatment for a health concern, our expert primary care providers are here for your every need, close to home. Taking care of your whole health doesn’t need to be difficult.
Our providers will help care for your body, mind and spirit.