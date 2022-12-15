Mohawk honors veterans through fourth year participating with Wreaths Across America

From left to right: Mohawk logistics team members Bobby Patterson, Jamie Calvert, Greg Tanner, Chris Boss, Nathan Pursley, Mike Miller, Steve Cagle, Cameron Taylor, Lea Eppich, Ron Eppich and Justin Gardner.
Three Mohawk trucks are heading to different stops across the country with some very important and special deliveries.
Mohawk drivers are among hundreds from across the country that are collectively delivering wreaths in partnership with Wreaths Across America to decorate veterans’ graves for the holiday season at approximately 2,500 cemeteries across the United States and abroad. This year, Mohawk drivers are transporting wreaths to cemeteries in Texas and Tennessee for National Wreaths Across America Day, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 17.
“With one in five Mohawk truck drivers being veterans, we’re proud of their service and the contributions they make to the business every single day,” Mohawk VP of Transportation and Logistics Andy Yearout said. “This is our fourth year delivering wreaths for veteran graves, and it’s a small way that we can recognize the sacrifices of our country’s military members and their families. We’re thrilled that we could increase our support to three truckloads this year.”
Three of Mohawk’s over-the-road driver teams will be a part of the wreath pick ups and deliveries: Ron and Lea Eppich, Jamie Calvert and Bobby Patterson, and Mike Miller and Greg Tanner.
“For me, as a veteran, what Wreaths Across America is about is honoring and remembering sacrifice,” Miller said. “What Mohawk and other carriers have done is great. It is an honor for me to be a part of, it’s an early Christmas present, and it’s a blessing.”
The specially-wrapped trailers were designed for the occasion by Mohawk’s creative teams in honor and remembrance of those that served our country.
“Mohawk's involvement with Wreaths Across America has evolved into an annual tradition which has become a staple for our employees and community,” Mohawk Sr. Director of Supply Chain Strategy Justin Gardner said. “In addition to increasing our transportation support, this year we established employee-led volunteer groups at the wreath-laying ceremonies in Chattanooga and Dallas-Ft. Worth.”
In addition to employing many veterans across the country, Mohawk has been a leading supporter of Building for America’s Bravest, providing flooring for new homes for the nation’s most seriously wounded veterans.
Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. They coordinate the annual transport, delivery and placement of more than two million wreaths on the graves of U.S. veterans around the world.