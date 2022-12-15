Mohawk honors veterans through fourth year participating with Wreaths Across America

From left to right: Mohawk logistics team members Bobby Patterson, Jamie Calvert, Greg Tanner, Chris Boss, Nathan Pursley, Mike Miller, Steve Cagle, Cameron Taylor, Lea Eppich, Ron Eppich and Justin Gardner.

 Contributed

Three Mohawk trucks are heading to different stops across the country with some very important and special deliveries.

Mohawk drivers are among hundreds from across the country that are collectively delivering wreaths in partnership with Wreaths Across America to decorate veterans’ graves for the holiday season at approximately 2,500 cemeteries across the United States and abroad. This year, Mohawk drivers are transporting wreaths to cemeteries in Texas and Tennessee for National Wreaths Across America Day, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 17.

