Miss Poppy added to Cavalcade of Memories

Miss Poppy Bella-Kate Caudle with her Cavalcade of Memories display. 

 Contributed

For a number of years, Calhoun American Legion Paul Gwin Unit 47 has been blessed to have a very large chair rail on three of its walls. 

The chair rails are large enough to be able to place photos and certificates. Each year, the current District Seven and Department of Georgia Awards are replaced with the most recent. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In