Ministerial Alliance looks to add new members

Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance members (standing, from left) New Echota UMC Pastor Vincent Moreno, AdventHealth Gordon/Murray Clinic Mission Integration Manager Andrew Scheermeijer, Calhoun UMC Pastor Ed Archer, Calhoun Seventh day Adventist Church Pastor Glenn Aquire; and (seated, from left) Pastoral Care Resident at AdventHealth Gordon Homar Barboza, AdventHealth Gordon Chaplain Don Jehle, current Alliance leader and Unity Baptist Pastor Clark Bunch, and New Echota UMC representative Rosellen Burns.
The Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance is made up of ministers and leaders from different area churches.
They meet on the first Tuesday of every month from noon til 1 p.m. at different locations, and share a meal together and they share friendships that helps connect Calhoun and the Gordon County communities together.
Different Christian Churches, different representatives, various ideas discussed, various community events supported, prayer requests shared and bonds in the community grow stronger. Together we are better than alone.
Other churches also have representatives that attend; but, were not present for the April meeting. The Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance welcomes others to join the group.
For more information, visit the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance page on Facebook.