Miller district winner in Georgia Farm Bureau Art Contest

Lincoln Miller is the GFB 1st District winner of the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest.

 Contributed

Gordon County student Lincoln Miller has been named the GFB 1st District winner in the 29th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest.

Miller’s drawing can be viewed at gfb.ag/23millerart online. This is the second consecutive year Miller has won the GFB 1st District award in the contest.

