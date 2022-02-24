Five dogs at Gordon County Animal Control have been there for more than a month now.
The longest resident is Cody, a male lab and shepherd mix. He's a year old and around sixty pounds, and has been at GCAC since December 15, 2021. He's described as sweet, and liking other dogs. A rescue is working to get him out of the shelter, but he is still available for adoption. His ID number is 13946.
Kujo came into the shelter on Dec. 30. He's a three year old American Staffordshire terrier. Kujo is neutered and is 57 pounds. He's also current on his rabies vaccine and is microchipped, saving a prospective owner from getting that done. He is also friendly with other dogs. His ID is 13978.
Dog 13999, who is unnamed but has been called "Brindle Dog", is a two year old, 67 pound American Staffordshire terrier. He's been at the shelter since Jan. 5 on a stray hold, and was made adoptable on Jan. 11. He is described as sweet but a little skittish, and working on better leash skills.
Dog 14017 is an American Staffordshire terrier and lab mix who was found chained up per Animal Control staff. He's two years old and 61 pounds, and has been at the shelter since Jan. 10. While staff is unsure about his reaction to other dogs, he is loving to people.
Dog 14038 is a two year old heeler mix. He's confirmed heartworm negative and 58 pounds. 14038 is described as super sweet, and has been in the shelter since Jan. 18. He is good around other dogs.
Early this week, all 36 kennels at GCAC were full, however rescue work, adoptions, and owner reclaims have freed up a few. The shelter is still packed, and there are numerous animals which need adoption, including those five long-haul residents.
Adoption fees are $75 for unaltered cats, $40 for altered cats, $85 for unaltered dogs and $40 for altered dogs.
Anyone interested in adopting one of the five longest residents or any other pet can call Gordon County Animal Control at 706-629-3327 for more information.
Available pets may also be viewed online on the Gordon County Animal Control Facebook page or at GCAC, 790 Harris Beamer Road.